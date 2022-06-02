Left Menu

Two held at Odisha's Jharsugda station with 25 kg ganja

PTI | Chakradharpur | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested with 25 kg ganja in Jharsugda railway station in Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

The seizure was made during a drive as a part of 'Operation Narcos', they said.

A police sniffer dog detected the ganja in the luggage of two persons waiting for a Delhi-bound train, they added.

Following a search of the luggage, the ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh was recovered, officials said.

One of those arrested is from Arwal district of Bihar, the other is a native of Kandhamal district of Odisha, they said.

A case has been registered, they said.

