Two held at Odisha's Jharsugda station with 25 kg ganja

Two people were arrested with 25 kg ganja in Jharsugda railway station in Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

The seizure was made during a drive as a part of 'Operation Narcos', they said.

A police sniffer dog detected the ganja in the luggage of two persons waiting for a Delhi-bound train, they added.

Following a search of the luggage, the ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh was recovered, officials said.

One of those arrested is from Arwal district of Bihar, the other is a native of Kandhamal district of Odisha, they said.

A case has been registered, they said.

