U.S. issues fresh round of Russia-related sanctions -website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:00 IST
The United States has issued a fresh round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals, including Sergei Roldugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. Department of Treasury said in a notice on its website Thursday.

The latest sanctions also targeted 16 entities, seven vessels and three aircraft, the notice said.

