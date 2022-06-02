Left Menu

SAI DG Sandip Pradhan gets another tenure extension of more than 2 years

In May 2020, his tenure was extended by two years.The then deputy director general of SAI, Pradhan replaced Neelam Kappor as DG on August 1, 2019 following the latters retirement.

Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan was on Thursday granted a tenure extension of more than two years in his present capacity by the Government of India.

Pradhan, an Indian Revenue Services officer of 1990 batch, was to end his current tenure on July 6 but has been granted an extension till September 30, 2024 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. It's the second extension granted to Pradhan. In May 2020, his tenure was extended by two years.

The then deputy director general of SAI, Pradhan replaced Neelam Kappor as DG on August 1, 2019 following the latter's retirement.

