Odisha CM advises newly-elected PRI members to make sincere efforts to resolve village issues

Addressing the newly-elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised them to consider the village issues as their own and make sincere efforts to resolve them.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:35 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the newly-elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised them to consider the village issues as their own and make sincere efforts to resolve them. "This time, women had won the majority in panchayats. It has made the former CM Biju Patnaik's dream of women empowerment a reality," he said while congratulating the members of PRI.

"You are well aware of the importance of the panchayats in our governance and development plans," he said while calling the panchayat "the centre of service". In his address, he asked the elected representatives to make sure that the public is not deprived of any government services. and further advised them to protect the rights of the poor, the women and the marginalised.

Patnaik also advised the members to implement the 5T initiative in the development of their village, and said "through this (5T initiative) the change in the village and panchayat can become a role model for others." The 5T initiative of development by the Odisha government emphasizes Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Transformation, and Time.

For the first time ever, the Odisha government has decided to provide training on disaster management, women empowerment, and fruitful utilization of funds amongst others to all 1,06,352 PRI members. (ANI)

