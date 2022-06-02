Man held for stealing water meters, laptops in Delhi

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing water meters and laptops here, police said on Thursday.

Ritesh Shokeen, a resident of Nangloi, told police that he used to drive a cab which was bought after taking loans from friends and family, they said.

However, the car got stolen during Covid lockdown and subsequently, he began stealing meters installed outside houses as well as laptops to raise money, police said. We received information that a person was trying to sell a stolen laptop in Kunwar Singh Nagar following which, he was nabbed, a senior officer said.

The stolen laptop was seized, he said.

