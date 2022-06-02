Left Menu

Man held for stealing water meters, laptops in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:52 IST
Man held for stealing water meters, laptops in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing water meters and laptops here, police said on Thursday.

Ritesh Shokeen, a resident of Nangloi, told police that he used to drive a cab which was bought after taking loans from friends and family, they said.

However, the car got stolen during Covid lockdown and subsequently, he began stealing meters installed outside houses as well as laptops to raise money, police said. We received information that a person was trying to sell a stolen laptop in Kunwar Singh Nagar following which, he was nabbed, a senior officer said.

The stolen laptop was seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022