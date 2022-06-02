Israeli deputy PM calls on PM Modi
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Israel Lt Gen Res Benjamin Gantz, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In a tweet, Modi said, Was pleased to meet Deputy PM Defence Minister of Israel H.E. Benjamin Gantz gantzbe.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Israel Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The PMO said the two leaders reviewed the rapid growth in defence cooperation between India and Israel over the past few years.
In the talks, Modi encouraged Israeli defence companies to benefit from opportunities of co-development and co-production in India, the PMO said. In a tweet, Modi said, ''Was pleased to meet Deputy PM & Defence Minister of Israel H.E. Benjamin Gantz @gantzbe. As we mark 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, our defence cooperation is expanding and diversifying to include joint research, development and production.'' PTI KR TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
