Goa prison guard held with ganja, cocaine

A guard attached to the central prison in Colvale in north Goa was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing drugs for supply to an inmate, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told reporters guard Sanjay Varak (28) was held with 208 grams of ganja and seven grams of cocaine, cumulatively valued at Rs 1,04 lakh.

He has been charged under the NDPS ACT, Dalvi added.

