Pilibhit: Two minors drown in Sharda river

Two children drowned in the Sharda river here while taking a bath on Thursday, police said. Station House Officer of the Hajaara police station Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the victims have been identified as Mohini 12 and her cousin Aniket 14. On seeing this, Aniket went towards Mohini to save her but couldnt hold his balance.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:51 IST
Two children drowned in the Sharda river here while taking a bath on Thursday, police said. Police teams with help of locals recovered the bodies, which were sent for a post-mortem examination. Station House Officer of the Hajaara police station Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the victims have been identified as Mohini (12) and her cousin Aniket (14). According to locals, they had gone to the river to take a bath in the morning.

''The locals informed us that Mohini started drowning while take a bath in the river. On seeing this, Aniket went towards Mohini to save her but couldn't hold his balance. They drowned in the river,'' the SHO said.

