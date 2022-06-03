Ukraine forces have had some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 02:25 IST
Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russians in the city of Sievierodonetsk but the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
In a late night video address, Zelenskiy thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours -RIA
Mariupol battle draws to a close; fighting in Donbas continues
International Red Cross says it has registered ''hundreds'' of Ukrainian POWs who left Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, reports AP.
Russia says more Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol stronghold have surrendered, bringing total who have left to 1,730, reports AP.