Ukraine forces have had some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russians in the city of Sievierodonetsk but the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

In a late night video address, Zelenskiy thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners.

