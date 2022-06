BRIEF-Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Tesla AI Day Pushed To Sept 30 - Tweet

June 2 (Reuters) -

* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA AI DAY PUSHED TO SEPT 30 - TWEET Source text for Eikon: [ID:https://bit.ly/3xePbRm]

