Left Menu

Mumbai: Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues, say police

Mumbai police, who are probing the incident of knife attack by a Kenyan national that left eight persons injured, on Friday said the accused apparently has some mental health issues.The incident had occurred near Tata Garden and Parsi Well in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 09:58 IST
Mumbai: Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues, say police
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police, who are probing the incident of knife attack by a Kenyan national that left eight persons injured, on Friday said the accused apparently has some mental health issues.

The incident had occurred near Tata Garden and Parsi Well in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening. ''The attacker, John (50), a Kenyan national, was arrested by Azad Maidan police the same day for the attack and the eight injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital in south Mumbai,'' he said.

''During the investigation conducted so far, it came light that the accused seems to have some mental health issues. He changed his versions and also spoke about God,'' the official said. Police also tried to know if there was any terror angle involved in the attack, but the possibility was ruled out during the probe, he said, adding that people who know him were being questioned. The accused has been sent to police custody till Monday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022