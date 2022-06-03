Mumbai: Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues, say police

Mumbai police, who are probing the incident of knife attack by a Kenyan national that left eight persons injured, on Friday said the accused apparently has some mental health issues.

The incident had occurred near Tata Garden and Parsi Well in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening. ''The attacker, John (50), a Kenyan national, was arrested by Azad Maidan police the same day for the attack and the eight injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital in south Mumbai,'' he said.

''During the investigation conducted so far, it came light that the accused seems to have some mental health issues. He changed his versions and also spoke about God,'' the official said. Police also tried to know if there was any terror angle involved in the attack, but the possibility was ruled out during the probe, he said, adding that people who know him were being questioned. The accused has been sent to police custody till Monday, the official said.

