UK says on 100th day of Ukraine invasion Russia misses objectives
Britain's defense ministry said that on the 100th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Moscow failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government but was achieving tactical success in the Donbas. "Measured against Russia's original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update, but it said it was achieving tactical success in the eastern region of the Donbas and was controlling more than 90% of Luhansk Oblast.
Russia is close to capturing all of Luhansk, one of two Ukrainian regions that make up the swathe of land known as the Donbas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours -RIA
WRAPUP 4-More Ukraine fighters surrender in Mariupol, Russia says; U.S. reopens Kyiv embassy
International Red Cross says it has registered ''hundreds'' of Ukrainian POWs who left Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, reports AP.
Russia says more Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol stronghold have surrendered, bringing total who have left to 1,730, reports AP.