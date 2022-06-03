Left Menu

UK says on 100th day of Ukraine invasion Russia misses objectives

Britain's defense ministry said that on the 100th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Moscow failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government but was achieving tactical success in the Donbas. "Measured against Russia's original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update, but it said it was achieving tactical success in the eastern region of the Donbas and was controlling more than 90% of Luhansk Oblast.

Russia is close to capturing all of Luhansk, one of two Ukrainian regions that make up the swathe of land known as the Donbas.

