Left Menu

National parks, wildlife sanctuaries must have ESZ of one km from demarcated boundary: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 13:00 IST
National parks, wildlife sanctuaries must have ESZ of one km from demarcated boundary: SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that national parks and wildlife sanctuaries must have an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of a minimum of one km from the demarcated boundary of a protected forest.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, and A S Bopanna said mining within the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries shall not be permitted.

No permanent structure will be allowed within the ESZ, it added.

The top court also directed the Chief Conservator of Forests of all states and UTs to prepare a list of existing structures within the ESZs and submit a report to it within a period of three months.

''For this purpose, such authorities can take assistance from governmental agencies for satellite imaging or photography using drones,'' the bench said. The direction came on a pending PIL, titled as T N Godavarman versus UOI, about issues including forest preservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022