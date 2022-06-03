Left Menu

Russia, China not interested in working with U.S. on N.Korea - U.S envoy

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 13:34 IST
Russia, China not interested in working with U.S. on N.Korea - U.S envoy
Sung Kim Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

China and Russia are clearly not interested in working with the United States to manage North Korea's nuclear and missile arsenal, Washington's nuclear envoy said on Friday after Beijing and Moscow vetoed a U.S. proposal for new sanctions.

In Seoul for meetings with South Korean and Japanese counterparts, U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim said it was in the interest of China and Russia to cooperate with Washington, which is still seeking to engage with them to pressure Pyongyang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022