Loudspeaker row: 8 MNS workers detained in Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Friday detained eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers who were allegedly distributing party chief Raj Thackeray's letter over loudspeaker row in the Chembur area here. In the letter, Raj Thackeray urged people to report to the local police if permissible decibel limits for loudspeakers are violated in the city.

The controversy started after Thackeray on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'.

At the end of the deadline, numerous MNS workers were detained for allegedly trying to put up loudspeakers outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa. Last month, Raj Thackeray wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue of removing loudspeakers in mosques, warning him not to test the MNS' patience.

"After I appealed to all the countrymen to remove the loudspeakers from mosques, the Maharashtra government is behaving as if it has become senseless. MNS workers were arrested on May 4, just before the movement to implement the decisions given by the Supreme Court of the country and the High Courts of various states. Preventive notices were issued by the police to 28,000 Maharashtra soldiers, thousands were deported and many were imprisoned," said Raj Thackeray in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister. Raj Thackeray said power is not permanent and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's power is not going to stay forever. He warned Chief Minister Thackeray not to test the patience of MNS.

Notably, a court in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in a 2008 case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. Earlier, on May 3, a Sangli court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Thackeray in the 2008 case. (ANI)

