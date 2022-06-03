Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus was ready to discuss the possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus, local newspaper "Belarus Today" quoted him as saying.

"Now everyone is looking for logistics... Okay, we can talk. We do not mind: bring it through Belarus, but there must be compromises," the newspaper reported, citing Lukashenko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)