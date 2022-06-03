Left Menu

Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:57 IST
Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus was ready to discuss the possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus, local newspaper "Belarus Today" quoted him as saying.

"Now everyone is looking for logistics... Okay, we can talk. We do not mind: bring it through Belarus, but there must be compromises," the newspaper reported, citing Lukashenko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022