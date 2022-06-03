Left Menu

Fire at incense sticks manufacturing unit in Nagpur, nobody injured

A fire broke out in an incense sticks manufacturing unit located in Yashodhra Nagar area of Nagpur city on Friday, an official said. It is a ground plus single-storey tin shed structure, where raw material of incense sticks, which is highly combustible, was stored.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in an incense sticks manufacturing unit located in the Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur city on Friday, an official said. Nobody was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 12.20 pm, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake said in a statement.

Five water tenders and as many tankers of the waterworks department were rushed to the spot for firefighting, he said. It is a ground plus single-story tin shed structure, where raw material of incense sticks, which is highly combustible, was stored.

