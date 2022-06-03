Russia summon heads of U.S. media outlets, warns of 'stringent measures'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was summoning the heads of U.S. media outlets in Moscow to a meeting next Monday to notify them of tough measures in response to U.S. restrictions against Russian media.

"If the work of the Russian media - operators, and journalists - is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

