Maha: Lady cop attempts suicide at police quarters in Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:28 IST
A lady police constable allegedly attempted suicide by consuming some disinfectant in Maharashtra's Gondia city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the quarters of the Gondia city police on Thursday, an official said.

The lady constable attached to the city police had come to the police station around 10 am and returned to her room in the quarters situated close by, he said. Disturbed about some issue, the policewoman allegedly consumed some disinfectant and was rushed to the Government District Hospital, where her condition is said to be out of danger, the official said.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and a probe has been launched into the incident, he added.

