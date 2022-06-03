Left Menu

Jaishankar calls on Slovak PM; discusses Ukraine conflict, defense cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and discussed with him the expansion of political, economic, and defense cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its larger repercussions. Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday on the first leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries. During his meeting with Prime Minister Heger here, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings and India's appreciation for the support during Operation Ganga. Thank PM of Slovak Republic Eduard Heger for meeting me this morning.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:52 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and discussed with him the expansion of political, economic, and defense cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its larger repercussions.

Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday on the first leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Heger here, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings and India's appreciation for the support during Operation Ganga.

"Thank PM of Slovak Republic @eduardheger for meeting me this morning. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings and our appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Discussed the expansion of our political, economic, and defense cooperation," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its larger repercussions," he tweeted.

India has brought back around 18,000 Indians under 'Operation Ganga' which was launched on February 26, two days after Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg and the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During his stay in the Slovakian capital Bratislava from June 2 to 4, Jaishankar will also hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok.

Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the Indian diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

