Woman living illegally in restricted border area to be brought down

A woman from Lucknow who has been staying illegally in a restricted area of Nabhidhang close to the Indo-China border has refused to leave it, claiming she is an incarnation of Goddess Parwati and will wed Lord Shiva who lives on Mount Kailash.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:56 IST
A woman from Lucknow who has been staying illegally in a restricted area of Nabhidhang close to the Indo-China border has refused to leave it, claiming she is an incarnation of Goddess Parwati and will wed Lord Shiva who lives on Mount Kailash. A police team, which had gone to remove Harminder Kaur from the restricted area, had to return disappointed as she threatened to commit suicide if they insisted on taking her away, Pithoragarh SP Lokendra Singh said.

However, we have decided to send a bigger team to bring her down forcibly to Dharchula, he said. ''The woman, a resident of Aliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh, had gone to Gunji with her mother on 15 days' permission issued by SDM Dharchula, but refused to leave the restricted area even after her permission expired on May 25,'' the SP said.

The police officer said a three-member police team comprising two sub inspectors and an inspector was sent from Dharchula to bring back the woman from restricted area but had to return empty handed. ''We have now planned to send a bigger 12-member police team, including medical personnel, on Friday to bring back the woman,'' he said. The woman does not sound mentally stable as she claims she is an incarnation of Goddess Parwati, and has come to wed Lord Shiva. Gunji is on way to Kailash-Mansarovar. PTI CORR ALM SRY

