Blaze extinguished at Moscow office building, two injured

A fire which broke out at the Grand Setun Plaza business centre in western Moscow has been extinguished, Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday.

Two people have been reported injured in the blaze, which covered an area of over 1,000 square metres. "Two of the victims sought medical help. Their lives are not in danger. One of them was assisted on the spot," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a short circuit resulting from an improperly installed lighting system on the facade of the building, TASS news agency cited firefighters as saying.

