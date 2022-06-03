Centre accords 'Z' category security to Akal Takht Jathedar 

Left Menu

Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, has been granted Z category security by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Friday. Z category security has been provided to Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh. The CRPF Central Reserve Police Force commandos will be in charge of his security, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:45 IST
Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, has been granted 'Z' category security by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Friday. The decision to accord country's second highest category security to the Sikh religious leader was taken in view of the enhanced threat perception. “Z category security has been provided to Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh. The CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) commandos will be in charge of his security,” an official said. Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs and Jathedar, its appointed head. The Akal Takht Jathedar was one of the over 400 people whose security were withdrawn by the newly formed AAP government in Punjab. Even though his security was later restored, the Jathedar refused to take the state government security again.

Now, he will be given security by the Central government's CRPF commandos, another official said. Under the 'Z' category security, about 16-20 armed commandos are deployed in shifts with the protectee round-the-clock. He will also be provided with an escort and a pilot vehicles when he travels by road.

