Police: Train derails in southern Germany, people injured

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A train derailed in southern Germany on Friday and a number of people have been injured, police said.

The train derailed Friday lunchtime in the Burgrain area, near the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Police spokesman Stefan Sonntag told news agency dpa that a number of people were injured, but it's uncertain how severely.

It wasn't immediately clear where the train was headed or how many people were on board at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

