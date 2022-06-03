Left Menu

India committed to stop migration from bordering villages: Nityanand Rai

Neighbours increasing population in bordering villages by taking up various measures, India is also making all efforts to stop any kind of migration from any part of the country, said the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:02 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He was Chief Guest at the 19th BSF Investiture Ceremony to award medals to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

"People living in bordering villages are brave and patriots. We are making all efforts to stop any kind of migration from all bordering states. The issues like education and scarcity of other basic necessities have caused the migration," he said. "The Central government is making policies for the development of border villages. And we are committed to providing all facilities in the villages," he added.

A total of 42 members of the force were decorated with medals, of which 16 members were awarded Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and 26 members with Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS). The Investiture Ceremony is an occasion marking the deep-seated affection and respect for the first Director-General of BSF, Padma Vibhushan K F Rustamji. BSF has been organizing the Investiture Ceremony on the occasion of the birthday of K F Rustamji since 2003.

On this occasion, DG BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh first paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Force who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland at the altar of duty. In his speech, Singh informed about various operational achievements of BSF.

During the event, an indigenous developed Anti Drone system was handed over to BSF in the presence of MoS (Home). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

