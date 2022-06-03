Journalist shot at in UP's Aligarh; trader arrested

A journalist working for a private news channel was shot at by a man at a restaurant here, police said on Friday.

The victim, Mukesh Gupta, was having dinner late Thursday night when the attack took place, they said.

Based on CCTV footage, local trader Rahul Pratap Singh has been arrested in the case and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

''The assailant was identified on the basis of CCTV footage from more than 100 clips which showed him driving away from the scene of crime. The motorcycle on which he escaped and the 0.32 bore pistol which was used in the incident have also been recovered,'' he said. ''The accused is being questioned,'' Naithani added.

Pramod Kumar, another journalist, who was present at the spot when the attack took place, said, ''The assailant walked up towards us and asked two of us to move out of the way and threatened to put Mukesh in the proper place. He placed his pistol on Mukesh's neck and later fired towards his lower abdomen.'' The injured scribe was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mohammad Asad told PTI that the patient ''is out of danger as the bullet missed vital organs''. He expressed confidence that Gupta would pull through.

