Nagpur: Four booked for hitting bar manager, fleeing without paying bill
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:06 IST
Four people were booked in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur for allegedly beating up a beer bar manager and fleeing without paying the bill, a police official said.
The incident, in which the manager was attacked with beer bottles, took place on June 3 and a hunt was on the for the accused, the Sitabuldi police station official said.
