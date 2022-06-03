Nagpur: Four booked for hitting bar manager, fleeing without paying bill

Four people were booked in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur for allegedly beating up a beer bar manager and fleeing without paying the bill, a police official said.

The incident, in which the manager was attacked with beer bottles, took place on June 3 and a hunt was on the for the accused, the Sitabuldi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)