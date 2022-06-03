Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL56 UP-PM-2NDLD INVESTOR SUMMIT UP will give momentum to India’s growth story this century: PM Modi Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday, presenting India as the ''reliable partner'' the world is looking for today.

DEL76 MEA-US-REPORT-LD-REJECT India rejects its criticism in US State Dept report on religious freedom New Delhi: India on Friday rejected the criticism against it in a US State Department report on religious freedom, saying it is unfortunate that ''vote bank politics'' is being practised in international relations.

DEL30 ED-LD RAHUL-SUMMONS ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13 New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking him to appear before it on June 13 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said on Friday.

DEL78 MHA-LD JK After series of targeted killings, Shah reviews security situation in J-K, protection of KPs New Delhi: The security of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting on Friday chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took stock of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL74 UP-PM-LD KANPUR I'm in favour of strong Oppn, people misunderstand my views on dynastic politics: Modi Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said he favours a strong opposition in the country but slammed dynastic politics, saying it kills talent.

DEL77 UP-KANPUR-2NDLD VIOLENCE Clashes in Kanpur over 'insult' to Prophet during TV debate; 18 arrested Kanpur (UP): Mobs hurled bombs and pelted stones at each other as violence erupted in Kanpur after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

DEL73 UKD-3RDLD BYPOLL Dhami wins Champawat bypoll with record margin Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat defeating Congress' Nirmala Gahtori by a record margin of over 55,000 votes to retain his office.

CAL6 WB-COURT-NIA-MUSA Terrorist Musa, who planned ISIS-style killings in Kolkata, sentenced to life imprisonment Kolkata: A special NIA court in Kolkata on Friday sentenced Mohd Mosiuddin alias Musa, accused of plotting ISIS-style chilling execution of foreigners, to life imprisonment.

DEL44 CBI-THEFT CBI arrests seven for theft of valuable material from PSU New Delhi: The CBI has arrested seven persons, including the assistant general manager of public sector undertaking Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), for allegedly diverting valuable material to scrap dealers in Hyderabad, officials said on Friday.

BOM15 MH-BHAGWAT-SENA Sena backs Bhagwat's 'no need to find Shiv Ling in every mosque' comment; needles BJP on Kashmir situation Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment that there was no need to find a 'Shiv Ling' in every mosque and start a new dispute every day, and added that the focus should be instead on how to save the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

MDS11 AP-SEZ LD-GAS LEAK Over 150 workers fall sick after gas leak in AP Visakhapatnam: Over 150 women, working in an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ), near here, fell sick following a suspected ammonia gas leak from a nearby chemical laboratory on Friday. No casualties were reported.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-2ND LD JAGANNATH Construction activity to provide basic amenities at Puri's Jagannath temple New Delhi: Construction activities carried out by the Odisha government at the famed Shree Jagannath temple in Puri to provide essential amenities like toilets and cloak rooms are necessary in larger public interest, the Supreme Court said on Friday while rejecting petitions challenging the work.

LGD13 DL-COURT-CHIDAMBARAM Visa scam: Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese Visas scam.

BUSINESS DEL19 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES Services activity expands at strongest rate in over 11 years in May amid mounting price pressures New Delhi: India's services sector activities improved further and expanded at strongest rate in over 11 years in May, supported by a substantial pick-up in new business growth, even as input cost inflation climbed to a record high, a monthly survey said on Friday.

FOREIGN FGN38 PAK-ECONOMY-CHINA-BANKS Chinese banks agree to refinance cash-strapped Pakistan with USD 2.3 billion funding: Report Islamabad: Chinese banks have agreed to refinance Pakistan with USD 2.3 billion worth of funds in a massive relief for the cash-starved country to help it bolster its depleting foreign exchange reserves, the finance minister has said.

FGN14 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak 'live example' of how a state continues to evade accountability for genocide, ethnic cleansing: India United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan as it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Security Council, with New Delhi saying the neighbouring country is a “live example” of how a nation continues to evade accountability for serious crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing and asserting that India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism. By Yoshita Singh FGN41 PAK-CABINET-IMRAN-SEDITION Pakistan government mulls initiating sedition case against Imran Khan, others Islamabad: The Pakistan government is mulling to launch a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly planning an ''attack'' on the federation during a protest here last month. By Sajjad Hussain.

