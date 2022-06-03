Left Menu

Man trapped under rubble inside well in Barmer rescued

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:33 IST
A joint team of the Army and the civil administration on Friday rescued a young man trapped under rubble at a depth of 120 feet inside a well in Rajasthan's Barmer district following a wall collapse.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said Adam Khan (21) of Khume Ki Beri village of Dhorimanna in Barmer was engaged in the work of digging the well when a layer of inner brick fell on him.

He said an Army Engineer Squadron was sent for the rescue operation. After around 10 hours, the man was safely brought out of the well.

He was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination.

