Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Friday night, officials said.

According to the fire department, information regarding the blaze was received at 9.55 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The process of dousing the flames is underway, they said.

