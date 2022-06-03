Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:32 IST
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Friday night, officials said.

According to the fire department, information regarding the blaze was received at 9.55 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The process of dousing the flames is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

