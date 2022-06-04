Left Menu

MP: Seven killed, 15 injured in road accidents

In Khandwa, two children and three women were killed and at least 15 others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Dhanora village on the Khirkia-Khalwa road under the Roshani police post on Friday night, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police SDOP Ravindra Vaskale.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:09 IST
MP: Seven killed, 15 injured in road accidents
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons, including three women and as many children, were killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and Singrauli districts, police said on Saturday. In Khandwa, two children and three women were killed and at least 15 others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Dhanora village on the Khirkia-Khalwa road under the Roshani police post on Friday night, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Vaskale. He said about 35 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley headed to Medhapani village after attending a function in Harsud. ''The condition of six persons is serious. They are undergoing treatment at the Khandwa District Hospital,'' Vaskale said. In Singrauli district, a man and a boy were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Amrahwa village on Friday evening, said Mada police station in-charge, Nagendra Singh. He said the boy's mother, who was riding pillion, was injured.

The truck was impounded and further legal action is being taken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022