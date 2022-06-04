MP: Seven killed, 15 injured in road accidents

Seven persons, including three women and as many children, were killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and Singrauli districts, police said on Saturday. In Khandwa, two children and three women were killed and at least 15 others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Dhanora village on the Khirkia-Khalwa road under the Roshani police post on Friday night, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Vaskale. He said about 35 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley headed to Medhapani village after attending a function in Harsud. ''The condition of six persons is serious. They are undergoing treatment at the Khandwa District Hospital,'' Vaskale said. In Singrauli district, a man and a boy were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Amrahwa village on Friday evening, said Mada police station in-charge, Nagendra Singh. He said the boy's mother, who was riding pillion, was injured.

The truck was impounded and further legal action is being taken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)