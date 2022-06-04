Left Menu

BJP worker injured in clash with CPI(M) supporters dies in hospital

Sub-Divisional Police Officer SDPO, Belonia, Abhijit Das claimed that the situation at Radhanagar, a border village, was under control and the police have started an investigation.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-06-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 14:19 IST
A 46-year old BJP worker, who was injured in a clash between the ruling party and CPI (M) supporters in South Tripura district succumbed to his injuries at GBP hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Pradip Dey was referred from Santir Bazar district hospital to GBP hospital on Friday as his condition was grim and he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP), South district Kulwant Singh told PTI over the phone.

“We don't know the actual cause of death of Pradip Dey because postmortem will be done in Belonia health facility today. The police need to check the postmortem report of the deceased before moving forward'', he said.

Singh said police have already taken a suo moto complaint about the clash between BJP and CPI(M) supporters at Radhanagar area on Wednesday and started an investigation.

“Police have already started raids in different locations to nab the culprits and those who are involved in the clash will be booked shortly'', the SP said.

At least 10 people were injured when supporters of BJP and the CPI(M) clashed with each other at Radhanagar market in Belonia sub-division on Wednesday. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the supporters of both parties. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Belonia, Abhijit Das claimed that the situation at Radhanagar, a border village, was under control and the police have started an investigation.

