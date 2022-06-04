UK police say they have evacuated London's Trafalgar Square
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 15:42 IST
- United Kingdom
British police said on Saturday they had evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are taking place later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
There were no immediate details about the incident.
