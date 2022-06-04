Left Menu

Man arrested for raping wife's grandmother in Kerala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping his wife's grandmother.

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.

''The woman narrated the incident to a local anganwadi helper, who in turn informed other authorities concerned and us,'' the police told PTI.

The woman was ''repeatedly assaulted'' by the accused, who is married to her granddaughter, police said.

Police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sivadasan was arrested and produced before the court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

