60 gold bars worth Rs 4.21 crore seized from aircraft toilet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 18:57 IST
As many as 60 smuggled gold bars valued at Rs 4.21 crore was recovered from the toilet of an aircraft which arrived here from Dubai, Customs authorities said on Saturday.

Apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of Chennai International Airport, an official release said.

In total, 9.02 kg of gold worth Rs 4.21 crore was seized under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation is on, it said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Customs authorities recovered gold rods worth Rs 25.87 lakh and arrested a 61-year-old passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger hailing from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu had concealed as many as 11 gold rods in the tool kits of his luggage and they were recovered under relevant sections of the Customs Act, the release further said.

