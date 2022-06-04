Left Menu

JK govt should restore confidence of minorities: Altaf Bukhari on targeted killings

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday sought an end to the senseless targeted killing of innocent people in Kashmir and appealed to the people of the valley to come forward and support the government's efforts in restoring confidence among the minorities.

His remarks came days after a 29-year-old bank manager from Rajasthan and a labourer from Bihar were killed in Kulgam and Budgam districts.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed eight targeted killings since May 1. Three of the victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.

Bukhari said the government should ensure safety and security of the people working in various government departments and avoid posting of members of minority communities in far-flung areas.

''The protection of the life of the minorities is the responsibility of the government. In these circumstances, the confidence of the people can be restored by providing them adequate security at their workplace and accommodation,'' he said.

He also appealed to the people of Kashmir Valley to come forward and support the government for the restoration of confidence among the minorities.

''We demand an end to the senseless targeted killing of innocent people in Kashmir which has spread fear among minorities,'' Bukhari said.

On Saturday, Advocate Dimple Kumar Mottan from R S Pura and Advocate Manmeet Singh from Jammu joined the Apni Party in the presence of Bukhari.

He welcomed them into the party and hoped that their joining would strengthen the organisation.

