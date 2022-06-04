Left Menu

Maha: 2 booked from Nagpur for uploading porn content involving children

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:44 IST
Maha: 2 booked from Nagpur for uploading porn content involving children
Two men were booked from the rural parts of Nagpur for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar, he said.

''After Rangari uploaded a porn video of two children on December 23, 2020, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the rural police. We have registered a case under Information Technology Act. Kamleshwar police have booked Bagal for uploading a porn video of children on January 14 last year,'' he said.

