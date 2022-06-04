Over 500 kg cannabis for sale in NCR seized, 8 held: UP STF

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has seized over 500 kilograms of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 1.50 crore and arrested eight people in Greater Noida.

The cannabis was procured from the border region of Odisha and Telangana and brought through Madhya Pradesh for delivery in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh but seized by the Noida unit of the STF, the agency said.

“Eight drug smugglers of an inter-state gang were arrested on Friday and 564 kilograms of cannabis, estimated worth around Rs 1.50 crore in international market, recovered from their possession,” Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The STF had been working to crackdown on active drug syndicates and on Friday its Noida unit received a tip-off about the gang's movement through Greater Noida, Mishra said.

“On the basis of the information, the two vehicles were tracked down near a local panchayat office in the Surajpur area and the accused were held. A total of 327 packets containing the cannabis were recovered from the vehicles,” the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Irshad, Firoz, Salman, Arif, Afzal, Shahid, Tejpal Singh, and Divyanshu Kumar, the STF said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Surajpur Police Station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)