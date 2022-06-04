Indians regained confidence of self-identity under PM Modi regime in 8 years: Jitendra Singh

Indians, both within the country as well as those living abroad, regained their confidence of self-identity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime in eight years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. Prior to 2014, Singh said, "There was an atmosphere of desperation, pessimism, and hopelessness among average Indians and the Indian youth living abroad sometimes even felt hesitant to reveal their identity, but after the arrival of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, India and Indians began to be looked up with respect and esteem".

Singh made the statement while addressing a "Labharthi Sammelan" organized in Dehradun by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the first day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. The Union Minister said that the guiding philosophy behind all Union Government Schemes has been the betterment of the poorest amongst us.

He said that the only matrix through which the Union Government has viewed the allocation of resources has been the need of the people. Singh added that this has meant reduced regional disparities and substantial investment in the small and underdeveloped but vital states like Mizoram in North-East and Uttarakhand.

He said that in the last eight years, the schemes to provide houses, electricity connections, piped water, and gas connections have resulted not only in financial upliftment but also in social progress. The Minister said that more than 11 crore toilets constructed under 'Swachh Bharat' have lent safety and dignity to our women. He further said that the participatory nature of the government has meant a behavioural change in the masses without which no scheme can succeed.

However, the Union Minister added, that the last eight years have meant so much more than just a tremendous increase in tangible assets like new houses and water connections. They have meant a newfound belief for us Indians in our identity on the Global-Stage. The all-around development of our nation has meant respect and recognition of India's potential in the world. Singh said that now Indians abroad hold their heads up high while claiming their heritage. The Minister added that the true measure of our success is not only a bigger economy but also the increased influence and self-confidence on the world stage.

The Union Minister concluded that led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "we are witnessing the emergence of a new modus operandi and a new culture in the Indian polity in the last eight years." (ANI)

