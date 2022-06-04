Left Menu

Tennis-French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to 'stay strong'

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 20:22 IST
World number one and newly crowned French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek of Poland urged Ukraine on Saturday to "stay strong" amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Swiatek, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colours pinned to her cap, said after beating American Coco Gauff in straight sets: "I would like to say something on Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there."

The men's and women's tennis tours have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", but allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals.

