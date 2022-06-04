Left Menu

Albanian army chief voted in as new president

Albania's parliament on Saturday voted in chief of defence Bajram Begaj as the country's new president, a largely ceremonial position. With 78 votes in favour in the 140-seat parliament, Begaj will run Albania’s highest office for the next five years. Major General Bajram Begaj, 55, became chief of defence of Albania's armed forces in 2020 after holding different positions within the army, mainly in the field of medicine.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:26 IST
Albanian army chief voted in as new president
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albania's parliament on Saturday voted in chief of defence Bajram Begaj as the country's new president, a largely ceremonial position. With 78 votes in favour in the 140-seat parliament, Begaj will run Albania’s highest office for the next five years.

Major General Bajram Begaj, 55, became chief of defence of Albania's armed forces in 2020 after holding different positions within the army, mainly in the field of medicine. Begaj will take office in July from outgoing president Ilir Meta. He was elected in the fourth round of voting after three previous rounds failed to reach a consensus.

During the first three rounds, a majority of three-fifths of the votes was needed to vote in the new president. Begaj was elected with a simple majority with the votes of the ruling Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The role of president is largely symbolic, though it has some powers over the judiciary and the military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
2
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Minis...

 Global
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022