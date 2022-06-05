BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of Cars Receive Same-Day Service

June 4 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS WORKING ON TESLA NORTH AMERICAN SERVICE. GOAL IS 2/3 OF CARS RECEIVE SAME-DAY SERVICE, NO WAIT.

