Left Menu

Arunachal villagers pledge not to concede to demand of insurgents

Residents of several villages along with family members of 48 active insurgents in Arunachal Pradeshs Longding district have pledged not to concede to ransom demand of militants, an official release said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:34 IST
Arunachal villagers pledge not to concede to demand of insurgents
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of several villages along with family members of 48 active insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district have pledged not to concede to ransom demand of militants, an official release said. They took the pledge during a security meeting organised by the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles (AR) on Saturday.

During the meeting, issues related to the security in the district were discussed in view of kidnapping and detention of locals by NSCN K-YA, a banned outfit. Over 130 village chiefs, gaon burahs (village headmen), gram panchayat chairpersons, Zila Parishad members and officers of the district administration attended the meeting, the official release said.

The villagers also unanimously decided not to allow any fresh recruitment by the militant organisations in future from their respective villages and the family members of the active insurgents assured that they would make sincere endeavours to convince them to surrender.

The commandant of the battalion lauded the efforts of people, especially the Wancho community, of insurgency-hit districts - Tirap, Changlang and Longding - for organising a historic rally on May 30, conveying their resentment against insurgents.

Assuring that the Assam Rifles and the state police would make all out efforts to deny space to insurgent groups in Longding district, the official urged village authorities to take a united stand against insurgency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022