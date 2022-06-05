Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam from Wednesday to further consolidate bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.The defence ministry said on Sunday that Singh will hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during the visit.The boats were constructed under Indias USD 100 million one millionRs 10 lakhs defence line of credit to Vietnam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:35 IST
Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam from Wednesday to further consolidate the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

The defense ministry said on Sunday that Singh will hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during the visit.

The boats were constructed under India's USD 100 million (one million=Rs 10 lakhs) defense line of credit to Vietnam. ''This project is significant in the context of the growing defense industry cooperation with Vietnam and exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India, 'Make for the World','' the ministry said.

During the visit, Singh will hold wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

He is also scheduled to call on President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

''At the Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong, the Defence Minister will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed guard boats constructed under the Government of India's USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam,'' the ministry said.

Singh will also visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being established with a USD five million grant from India. ''The defense minister's visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam Diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defense cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022