Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam from Wednesday to further consolidate the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

The defense ministry said on Sunday that Singh will hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during the visit.

The boats were constructed under India's USD 100 million (one million=Rs 10 lakhs) defense line of credit to Vietnam. ''This project is significant in the context of the growing defense industry cooperation with Vietnam and exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India, 'Make for the World','' the ministry said.

During the visit, Singh will hold wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

He is also scheduled to call on President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

''At the Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong, the Defence Minister will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed guard boats constructed under the Government of India's USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam,'' the ministry said.

Singh will also visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being established with a USD five million grant from India. ''The defense minister's visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam Diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defense cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)