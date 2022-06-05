Chhattisgarh: Businessman kills mother, attacks brother & sister before committing suicide

A 32-year-old businessman, who was apparently upset over his financial losses, allegedly murdered his mother and also tried to kill his brother and sister before committing suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Arapur Basti under Tokapal block, Additional Superintendent of Police O P Sharma said.

The man, identified as Surendra Kutch, was the son of a retired Sales Tax officer and was also the relative of a former Congress MLA. As per preliminary investigation, the man was upset due to his business losses, the official said. He allegedly killed his mother Radhika (75) with a sharp-edged weapon and also attacked his brother and sister before committing suicide, the police said, without specifying more details. His siblings suffered injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment in a hospital here, he said.

After being alerted, police along with a forensic team rushed to the spot, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)