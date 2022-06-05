Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Left Menu

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 05-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 16:30 IST
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said. "You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area. South Street is known for its entertainment venues and nightlife with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses.

