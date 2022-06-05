Left Menu

23 kg of banned tobacco seized, 4 arrested

During the raid, the police said they found two persons having a bag and waiting near a shop. They seized the contraband and arrested the two.Not far from the area where the 22 kg of the tobacco was seized, the police said they found two other people with the product and arrested them too.

Police on Sunday said they have seized 23 kg of banned tobacco from four people and arrested them.

According to the police at Sathyamangalam, 65 km from here, they received information on the illegal sale of tobacco in shops and conducted a raid. During the raid, the police said they found two persons having a bag and waiting near a shop. The police checked the bag and found 22 kg of banned tobacco in it. They seized the contraband and arrested the two.

Not far from the area where the 22 kg of tobacco was seized, the police said they found two other people with the product and arrested them too.

