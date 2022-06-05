Left Menu

E-rickshaw driver hit by speeding car in west Delhi's Vikaspuri

A 60-year-old man was injured after his e-rickshaw was hit allegedly by a speeding car in west Delhis Vikaspur area on Sunday, police said. Bhukkal Ram, the injured driver, is a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

A 60-year-old man was injured after his e-rickshaw was hit allegedly by a speeding car in west Delhi's Vikaspur area on Sunday, police said. Bhukkal Ram, the injured driver, is a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said. A call about the accident was received at around 10.43 am, police said. According to police, Dharmender Jain, 42, a resident of Shakurpur, was allegedly speeding his car when he first hit an auto rickshaw and then an e-rickshaw being driven by Bhukkal Ram. Bhukkal Ram was admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where his condition was stated to be normal, a senior police officer said. ''We have registered a case and arrested the car driver,'' he said, adding an investigating is underway.

