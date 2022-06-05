Girl seriously injured during shooting practice in Thane village camp; 5 booked
Five persons were booked for an accidental firing incident that injured a minor girl during a training camp in a village in Thane district's Sahapur area, police said on Sunday.
The training camp took place in Agai and some 365 students took part, an official said.
During firing practice, a misfired shot hit 7-year-old Kanchan Korde, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai's JJ Hospital in a serious condition, he said.
Among those booked are two NCC personnel, including a gun instructor, the chief of an educational institute and a professor, he said.
