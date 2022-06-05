Muduli appointed govt chief whip in Odisha Assembly

Senior BJD lawmaker from Jagatsinghpur, Prasanta Kumar Muduli, was on Sunday appointed as the government chief whip in Odisha Assembly, an official notification said.

Muduli replaced Pramila Mallick, who earlier in the day was inducted into the Council of Ministers as the in-charge of Revenue and Disaster Management.

BJD's Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher was appointed as the deputy chief whip, the notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department said.

A total of 21 ministers, including 13 cabinet and 8 ministers of state (independent charge), took oath in Naveen Patnaik's cabinet during the day.

